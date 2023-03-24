Shots fired at NYPD officers by armed man in East Village

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is in custody after shots were fired at NYPD officers sitting a marked vehicle in Manhattan Thursday.

The shooting took place in front of 330 East 4th Street in the East Village around 7:50 p.m.

Uniformed officers were traveling along East 4th Street in a marked NYPD vehicle canvassing for an armed suspect reported in the area.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

Officers located the male suspect who turned towards the officers, sitting in their vehicle, and fired his weapon multiple times. The officers then returned fire.

No one was struck by gunfire. The suspect was taken into custody.

Both officers were taken to an area hospital for tinnitus.

It's unknown if the NYPD vehicle was struck by gunshots.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.