Man recounts being slashed in the face near Hudson Yards

HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 37-year-old Queens resident has tried to forget about being attacked, and has tried to move on - but every time he looks in the mirror, he is reminded of it.

Nearly eight months later, the scar on his right cheek won't let him forget when he was slashed in the face by Hudson Yards, likely with a razor.

"Somebody just comes up behind me, touches my face. I touched my face after I turned around. He yells 'What's up' and then I see there's blood on my hands," the victim says, "I screamed, 'You slashed me!'"

Police say the suspect nearly struck the victim with his car as the victim was crossing 34th Street at 10th Avenue. The victim then threw his hands up toward the driver, and that is when police say the driver got out of his car and slashed the victim.

The victim says he did not realize the driver and the man who slashed him was the same person until police told him so after detectives reviewed surveillance video.

"I just went blank and then I just chased after him," said the 37-year-old.

He says he chased his assailant for two blocks but lost him as he drove away.

The attack happened on December 30. The perpetrator is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, and having a thin build with long blonde hair in a ponytail.

The victim says he is speaking out now because he wants to feel safe again.

"I want justice. I want this guy to get what's coming to him. He could be doing this to other people," he says.

The victim says his assailant must be an angry person.

"Why would someone do this unless you have anger issues?" he said.

