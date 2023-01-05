Employee shot in back during armed robbery inside Manhattan smoke shop

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A store employee was shot during a robbery inside a smoke shop in Manhattan Wednesday night.

Police say the incident happened at 6:30 p.m. at 79 Clinton Street.

They say three men entered the smoke shop and took out multiple firearms and aimed them at the store employee.

A male employee was shot once in the lower back.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he's expected to survive.

The suspects fled from the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

