17-year-old stabbed after being chased down, attacked by group of kids in Coney Island

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teenager was stabbed after being chased and attacked by a group of kids in Brooklyn Friday.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. at 2819 Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island.
Police say a 17-year-old boy was chased by a group of kids who eventually caught up with the victim and began to attack him.
One of the suspects then took out a knife while the others continued to attack and stabbed the victim in the back.
RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood
Authorities say the victim walked into a nearby business for help. That business then called 911.
The victim was taken to Maimonides in critical condition.
No arrested have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.