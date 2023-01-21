17-year-old stabbed after being chased down, attacked by group of kids in Coney Island

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teenager was stabbed after being chased and attacked by a group of kids in Brooklyn Friday.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. at 2819 Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was chased by a group of kids who eventually caught up with the victim and began to attack him.

One of the suspects then took out a knife while the others continued to attack and stabbed the victim in the back.

Authorities say the victim walked into a nearby business for help. That business then called 911.

The victim was taken to Maimonides in critical condition.

No arrested have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

