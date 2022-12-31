Man stabbed in the arm on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in the arm on the Upper West Side.

It happened around 4 p.m. Friday near 83rd and West End Ave.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is expected to be ok.

Police are looking for the attacker.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.