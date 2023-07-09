Man fatally shot inside Staten Island deli

CASTLETON CORNERS, Staten Island (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot inside a deli on Staten Island.

It happened on Manor Road in Castleton Corners on Saturday just before 8 p.m.

Police say the 35-year-old victim was found inside the store with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was likely a store employee.

Detectives are trying to figure out whether robbery was the motive.

