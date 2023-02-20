Police: Man drags victim, punches him several times in Manhattan subway attack

Police are searching for a man wanted in an assault at a Manhattan subway station.

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for a suspect who attacked a man in the subway.

The NYPD says the man grabbed another passenger on a southbound 4 train as it was entering the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station on Saturday morning.

Authorities say when the train stopped, the suspect dragged the victim to the platform floor and punched him several times in the face.

Emergency responders took the victim to the hospital.

