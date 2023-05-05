Man punched, slashed across face aboard subway train in Manhattan during dispute

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The search is on for a suspect who punched a man several times and slashed him across the face aboard a subway train in Manhattan on Thursday.

Police say two men got into a dispute aboard a 6 train at East 77th Street and Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side around 5:45 p.m.

They a 55-year-old man got into a dispute with an unidentified man, who punched him several times in the head and used an unknown object to slash the victim across the face.

The victim was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital where he's expected to survive.

The suspect, last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans, fled from the station in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

