Man, 76, stabbed in torso by panhandler near Midtown subway station: police

Officials say the 76-year-old victim was approached by the panhandler in Midtown Sunday night. Derick Waller has the latest.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is in critical, but stable condition after he was stabbed in the torso by a panhandler, according to police.

Officials say the 76-year-old victim was approached by the suspect at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The man refused to give the panhandler money at 35th Street and 6th Avenue. When he walked away from the panhandler, the suspect stabbed the man in the torso, authorities said.

Officials say the victim stumbled into the subway station looking for help.

"When people usually ask for help, sometimes they're a bit aggressive. Sometimes a tourist might shoo them away, and they don't know how bad the person's situation is. These guys may not have eaten in a few days, they overreact, and things escalate to where they shouldn't have escalated," a man, who has experienced homelessness himself, said.

The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital. No arrests have been made.

Police have been reporting that subway crime is currently down.

