New Yorkers on edge as the city works to stop subway violence

Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul are promising more officers on subways in a plan to help stop the uptick in subway violence. Johny Fernandez has the details.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Safety is top of mind for subway riders - especially after a violent few weeks, where shootings and stabbings have happened on the train.

Chrisandra Rosario says she is on edge and on alert.

"I think it depends on the time of day," she said.

To address the ongoing concerns, Mayor Eric Adams, Governor Kathy Hochul, the NYPD and the MTA gathered to announce expanded initiatives to address the problem.

"Here's what we're calling it - 'Cops, Cameras, Care,' it's easy to remember the three Cs," said Hochul.

The change will mean more officers present at stations across the city. During peak hours, over 300 stations will have officers present.

The increase of officers on the train will result in police working overtime shifts daily, and added security guards.

For the first time ever, the MTA will have officers patrolling the four major commuter railroad hubs in the city in order to free up more NYPD officers to patrol the subways.

"New Yorkers must be able to ride the subway system with confidence that they are protected from crime, harassment and threats, and this is what we are zeroing in on," said Mayor Adams.

Aside from beefing up security, other changes include adding cameras to subway cars, and addressing two other major issues - homelessness and those suffering with mental health issues.

