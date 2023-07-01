The NYPD is searching for a man they say attempted to rape a 21-year-old in Brooklyn on Monday.

Man wanted in attempted rape of woman in Bushwick

BUSHWICH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have released video of a man they say attempted to rape a woman in Brooklyn on Monday.

It happened right before 10:30 p.m. in the Bushwick section.

They say a man riding a motorized scooter followed a 21-year-old woman as she walked near Broadway and Macon Street.

This suspect is accused of forcibly trying to remove the victim's skirt.

She fell to the ground but was able to get away.

Police say she suffered lacerations to her hands.

The suspect is described as a male in his mid to late 30s, between 5'8'-5'10'' tall and 170-180 pounds, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing all dark clothing and a helmet.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

