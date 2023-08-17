Two arrested, including 17-year-old, after exchanging gunfire with police in the Bronx

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- Two men are in custody after firing several shots at police officers in the Bronx on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred on E. 167th Street and Union Avenue in the Morrisania section of the Bronx at around 5:19 p.m.

Police say two officers from the 42nd Precinct returned fire after two males began firing shots.

Both men fled on foot, with one of the two turning around and firing shots towards the officers.

No one was struck by the gunfire.

Both suspects, a 17-year-old and 34-year-old, were taken into custody.

