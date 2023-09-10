Suspect pushes man onto subway tracks during robbery in Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a subway rider who is accused of shoving another man onto the tracks during a robbery in Brooklyn.

It happened at the Grant Avenue Station on Tuesday morning. Police say the suspect went up to a 30-year-old man seated on a bench and took his wallet and phone.

The victim was pushed off the platform while trying to get the items back.

Other riders helped him get off the track bed.

