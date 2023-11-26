3 found dead, including 5-year-old, in Bronx apartment building: police

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx -- Three people were found dead, including a child, Sunday morning the Bronx.

The startling discoveries were made inside a Mott Haven apartment building.

Police say the body of a man was found in the hallway of 674 E. 136 Street. at 8 a.m.

The 38-year-old victim was discovered with a laceration to his body.

From there, officers say a 33-year-old woman and 5-year-old boy were found dead inside an apartment in the same building.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

