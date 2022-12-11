  • Full Story
Woman wanted for tasing, robbing Uber driver in Manhattan

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Sunday, December 11, 2022 1:28AM
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman is wanted for tasing and robbing an Uber driver in Manhattan.

Police say she had hired the driver to take her to the West Village. Then when they arrived, she shocked the driver multiple times on his shoulder.

The victim says the woman then grabbed his wallet from the center console and fled eastbound on West 9th Street.

The suspect made off with $375 cash in the victim's wallet, credit cards and personal ID.

The victim refused medical attention.

The crime occurred back on November 13.

