Woman wanted for tasing, robbing Uber driver in Manhattan

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman is wanted for tasing and robbing an Uber driver in Manhattan.

Police say she had hired the driver to take her to the West Village. Then when they arrived, she shocked the driver multiple times on his shoulder.

The victim says the woman then grabbed his wallet from the center console and fled eastbound on West 9th Street.

The suspect made off with $375 cash in the victim's wallet, credit cards and personal ID.

The victim refused medical attention.

The crime occurred back on November 13.

ALSO READ | New Jersey construction worker rescued after being impaled by reinforcing bar

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.