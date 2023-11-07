33-year-old man indicted on assault charges in string of glass bottle attacks in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man has been indicted for randomly attacking several people with a glass bottle in Midtown last month.

Michael Howell, 33, was charged with two counts of assault in the first degree, one count of attempted assault in the first degree and three counts of assault in the second degree.

The charges stem from a violent string of glass bottle attacks on October 5.

Officials say Howell hit a 24-year-old man in the face and head with a glass bottle in front of a Whole Foods located on 6th Avenue between 41st Street and 42nd Street.

Minutes later, they say Howell entered the store, grabbed another glass bottle and hit a 49-year-old woman in the head and face in front of a food counter.

About 20 minutes later, after riding the subway one stop uptown, officials say Howell repeatedly struck a 55-year-old woman in the head with another glass bottle inside a train car that was stopped at Rockefeller Center station.

All three victims were treated at the scene and in the hospital for various cuts and bruises.

"As alleged, Michael Howell attacked three New Yorkers with glass bottles as they were just trying to go about their regular evening," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. "No one should have to experience this type of violence in a Manhattan grocery store or subway station, and I hope the victims fully recover from their injuries."

