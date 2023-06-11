  • Watch Now
Police searching for women behind elevator attack in Manhattan subway station

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, June 11, 2023 6:10PM
Police released video footage of two people of interest after a disturbing attack inside a subway station elevator in Manhattan.

Police released video footage of two people of interest following a disturbing attack inside a subway station elevator in Manhattan.

The NYPD says on the night of May 26, two women approached a 64-year-old male victim and a 67-year-old female victim inside of an MTA elevator at Avenue of Americas and West 4th Street.

They say individuals punched the victims multiple times and forcibly removed a cellphone from the male victim when he tried taking their picture after the attack.

The attackers got away on a southbound F train at the station.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

