WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --A Manhattan dance instructor is accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old student and now authorities are searching for other victims.
David Marquez was arrested at his Washington Heights apartment Wednesday morning which also doubles as his instruction space.
He is accused of touching a student over his clothing in August of 2017. The victim reported the incident to police in March of 2018.
Marquez is facing one count of forcible touching and one count of sex abuse.
