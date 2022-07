5-year-old boy hospitalized after nearly drowning at Brooklyn public pool

EMBED >More News Videos New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A young boy is in the hospital after he nearly drowned at a public pool in Brooklyn.The five-year-old was pulled from the McCarren Park Pool in Williamsburg around 7 p.m. Sunday.He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.The Parks Department shut down the pool for the night.