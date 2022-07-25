5-year-old boy hospitalized after nearly drowning at Brooklyn public pool

The five-year-old was pulled from the McCarren Park Pool in Williamsburg around 7 p.m. Sunday.
He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
The Parks Department shut down the pool for the night.
