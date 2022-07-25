5-year-old boy hospitalized after nearly drowning at Brooklyn public pool

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A young boy is in the hospital after he nearly drowned at a public pool in Brooklyn.

The five-year-old was pulled from the McCarren Park Pool in Williamsburg around 7 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.



The Parks Department shut down the pool for the night.

----------
