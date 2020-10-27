Day 4 of early voting in New York City, what you should know

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday, early voting begins at noon at the city's 88 locations. That's much later than Monday's 7 a.m. start time.
Tuesday is the last day to request an absentee ballot online, via email, or fax.
Any mail in requests must be postmarked no later than Tuesday.
Despite these deadlines, the postal service says it cannot guarantee timely delivery this close to an election.
You can still request an absentee ballot in person up until Monday, the day before the election.
Over the past three days, nearly 315,000 voter in New York City have voted early.
With that many people there have been lines: long lines that reach for several blocks and have led to wait times often nearing an hour or more.
Voters are anxious to cast their ballot and many aren't complaining.
However, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio say the lines are not acceptable and they're calling out the Board of Elections, saying more machines and locations are needed as well as longer hours.
"New York City Board of Elections blew it," Cuomo said.
"If the board had enough for knowledge to know that they need a lot of machines, particularly in places where you're going to have a high level of interest in turnout. I don't know why they don't even put more machines out, they should do it now," de Blasio said.
Eyewitness News has been in touch with the Board of Elections to see if they have a response or might make any changes.
So far, they have not responded to the mayor and governor's attacks.
Early voting lasts until Nov. 1. There are seven days left until the November elections.
CLICK HERE to find your polling place, and CLICK HERE to browse by county for times and places where you can vote early.
