Vote 2020: Nearly 1M in NYC have already voted early

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Yorkers overwhelmingly approve of early voting with three million people statewide having already cast their ballots -- including nearly on million in NYC.

Sunday marks the last day to vote early in New York, the polls will be closed Monday before Election Day on Tuesday.


There have been long waits throughout the early voting period at many polling locations, but that wasn't the cast Saturday on the Upper East Side where a second voting location opened at Marymount Manhattan College, making for a faster visit to the voting booth.

It is an alternate poll site for the people who've faced longlines at the overwhelmed Wagner School.

With about 120,000 registered voters, the Upper East Side boasts the most registered voters in the city.

RELATED: New York early voting: What you need to know

Candace McCowan reports on early voting from the Upper East Side.



The polls across New York City's 88 early voting locations opened at 7 a.m. Sunday. Polls will close at all NYC locations at 4 p.m. Sunday.

RELATED: New York officials optimistic about fixes to mail-in voting system
There have been efforts behind-the-scenes to remedy delays and disqualified ballots.


Voters and poll workers say even with long lines, which have been seen throughout the city, voting is a necessity.

"I want people to know that to make a difference, you just can't sit at home and run your mouth, you come and put the pen to the paper," said Khadijah Smith, Van Dyke polling coordinator.

"We see the state of the country right now last election people realized the consequences of how that can affect you," said Kendal Campbell, a voter.

CLICK HERE to find your polling place, and CLICK HERE to browse by county for times and places where you can vote early.

