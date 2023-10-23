Lucy Yang has an exclusive interview with the family of the teen.

Mother of teen who jumped in East River fears son was dared to do it

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The parents of a missing 13-year-old boy are speaking out for the first time after their son disappeared on Friday afternoon.

Kavion Brown jumped into the East River near East 6th Street - his mom fears he was dared to do it.

NYPD divers were back out on the water Sunday night looking for Brown.

"I want my baby," said LaQuana Badger Godfrey.

At 13, Brown is 6'3: and wears a size 15 sneaker. HE loved dance, art and especially basketball. Last Friday afternoon, he asked permission to go to the soccer game at River Park by the Eat River. His mother said yes, because she was told he was goig with his basketball team and their coach.

Somehow, Brown ended up in the river - his mother doesn't know whether it was a dare, or whether her son felt peer pressure. Whatever the scenario, Brown went into the rough currents and has not come back.

Police say they had scuba divers out Sunday night in the East River. They have not given up their search, but so far, there is no sign of the missing teen.

Poor weather interrupted rescue efforts this weekend, but nothing stopped the family from praying and wishing they could turn back the clock.

"I want them to find my son," Godfrey added.

The family cannot sleep or focus on anything until he comes home.

