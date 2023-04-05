Adams Administration asking all NYC agencies to slash budgets

The Adams administration is ordering all New York City agencies to cut their budgets, according toa report by the New York Times.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Adams administration is ordering all New York City agencies to cut their budgets.

City agencies have been told to cut their budgets by 4% for the coming fiscal year, starting in July. The Education Department and City University of New York only must identify 3% in cuts.

The agencies have 10 days to detail their cuts, according to a letter to agency heads from budget director Jacques Jiha obtained by Eyewitness News.

The mayor has been warning for months that the additional costs of services provided to asylum seekers would touch affect agency.

Additionally, the City is in the process of renegotiating multiple labor contracts, which is further stressing city resources. Additionally, the state budget is late which is increasing the amount of uncertainty

In a statement, Jonah Allon, a spokesman for the mayor, said agencies must make the cuts without laying off employees or minimizing impacts on city services.

'We are facing a slowdown in city tax revenue growth and what is predicted by financial experts to be a weakening of the nation's economy," Allon said.

