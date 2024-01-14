Mask mandate returns for FDNY fire, ambulance personnel amid rise in COVID, other viruses

NEW YORK (WABC) -- All FDNY fire truck and ambulance personnel will need to wear masks while caring for patients.

This is due to an increase of COVID, flu and other respiratory virus cases.

According to the mandate, anyone who provides treatment before the patient arrives at the hospital must wear a surgical mask - though an N95 mask is preferred.

The FDNY rule comes on the heels of renewed masking requirements at all 11 New York City public hospitals.

ALSO READ | 9 arrested after tunnel found at Chabad headquarters in Brooklyn

Anthony Carlo has the details.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.