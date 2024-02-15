NYC Federation of Black Cowboys on mission to keep history alive and inspire next generation

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Many classic Hollywood western films starred white actors, but one in four cowboys were Black, according to the Smithsonian. And they weren't just out West -- some lived in New York City.

African Americans played a major role in settling the West, and Black cowboys across the Tri-State area are working to keep their traditions alive.

The NYC Federation of Black Cowboys is trying find its next steps to help keep its organization and local museum going.

The group, which began in 1994, currently has its history on display at Curly's Hacienda, a learning center in Jamaica, Queens.

The NYC Federation of Black Cowboys' goal has been to teach people the art of horsemanship and the history of African American cowboys in the West and beyond.

"People ask, so where do you ride New York City?" federation president Kesha Morse said. "Well, we ride in the streets."

The history of the organization actually dates back to 1954 when a cowboy named "Uncle Ben" came to New York City on a rodeo tour at Madison Square Garden.

Ben's riding skills captured the eyes of thousands at a time when Black and white cowboys did not compete against each other in the prized events.

"He was one of the cowboys, it was only three of them, Black people and I was at that particular rodeo in Madison Square Garden when he won the championship," said cowboy R.W. "Curly" Hall, who was just a boy at the time. "When I saw them riding around in the arena, I said I want to do that someday."

Morse is the federation's first female president. As the current leader, a big challenge is wrangling more funds to keep the organization and its museum going.

"We don't have as many members as we used to, we need income," she said.

The organization is still on the hunt for a larger horse stable after it was outbid on the contract to its former headquarters at Cedar Lane Stables in Howard Beach.

For the group, it's about preserving a legacy.

"People need to know that African Americans, we were there," Morse said. "We contribute to building the West."

They are also looking for the next cowboys to grip the reigns.

