4 injured after fire breaks out in two-story home in the Bronx

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, October 15, 2023 3:44AM
CLAREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Four people were injured after a fire broke out in the Bronx.

It started at a two-story home on Morris Avenue in Claremont.

One civilian was also hurt. All of the injuries are minor.

It appears the fire began on the first floor of the home, but it is unclear what started the blaze.

An investigation is underway.

