4 injured after fire breaks out in two-story home in the Bronx

CLAREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Four people were injured after a fire broke out in the Bronx.

It started at a two-story home on Morris Avenue in Claremont.

One civilian was also hurt. All of the injuries are minor.

It appears the fire began on the first floor of the home, but it is unclear what started the blaze.

An investigation is underway.

ALSO READ | Upper East Side resident returns to Israel for IDF active duty as war continues

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.