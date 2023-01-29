1 killed, 2 others injured in Bronx fire

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- One person was killed and two others were injured in a fire in the Bronx.

The fire started just after 3 p.m. Sunday at the home on Evergreen Avenue in Soundview.

Over a hundred firefighters rushed to the scene to battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

