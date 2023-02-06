Teen charged with murder, arson in fatal Bronx fire

One person was killed and two others were injured in a fire in the Bronx. Sonia Rincon has the details.

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police have arrested a teenager who they say is responsible for starting a fatal fire in the Bronx.

The 15-year-old has been charged with murder, assault, and arson after the fire on Evergreen Avenue in Soundview last week.

A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were hurt.

City inspectors say the first and second floors of the building had been illegally converted into eight different rooms.

