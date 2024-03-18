2 killed after fire tears through Brooklyn building, FDNY reports

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were killed after a fire tore through a building in Brooklyn, the FDNY reports.

The fire broke out just before 7 p.m. Sunday at the building on 159 Bay Street between Bath and Benson Avenues in Bath Beach.

60 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

