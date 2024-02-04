FDNY: Four people pulled unconscious from apartment fire in Brooklyn

GOWANUS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four people were pulled unconscious from a fire in Brooklyn.

The flames broke out just after 4 p.m. Sunday inside a first-floor apartment of a NYCHA building on Bond Street in Gowanus. The building is six stories in all.

Firefighters were performing CPR on at least one of the people while rushing them to the hospital.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

