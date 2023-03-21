  • Watch Now
At least two NYPD vehicles, pile of trash set on fire in Manhattan

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, March 21, 2023 3:16AM
At least 2 NYPD vehicles, pile of trash set on fire in Manhattan
It happened near 6th Avenue between 27th and 29th Streets on Monday just after 8:30 p.m.

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least two NYPD vehicles were set on fire - along with a large pile of trash.

It happened near 6th Avenue between 27th and 29th Streets on Monday just after 8:30 p.m.

The fires were extinguished just before 9 p.m.

Police are looking for one person who may be connected to the fires.

