It happened near 6th Avenue between 27th and 29th Streets on Monday just after 8:30 p.m.

At least two NYPD vehicles, pile of trash set on fire in Manhattan

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least two NYPD vehicles were set on fire - along with a large pile of trash.

It happened near 6th Avenue between 27th and 29th Streets on Monday just after 8:30 p.m.

The fires were extinguished just before 9 p.m.

Police are looking for one person who may be connected to the fires.

7 ON YOUR SIDE: How to foil check washing fraud before it costs you thousands

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.