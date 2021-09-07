Legally blind son saves mother from flooded basement apartment in Queens

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Blind son saves mother from flooded basement apartment in NYC

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A mother is alive today after her legally blind son jumped into action when their basement apartment in Queens began to flood from the remnants of Ida.

One mom is lucky to be alive after her legally blind son heard her screams and pulled her through this small window saving her from drowning.

"He literally saved my life right when I needed him," Danette Rivera said.

Rivera had a scary close call as Ida's floodwaters rushed her basement.

She went down to the basement after her tenant let her know that it was flooding. She went down to assess the damage when water suddenly rushed in.

ALSO READ | Out-of-towner saved by New Jersey farmer with tractor during Ida flooding
EMBED More News Videos

Brittany Bell has more on the two friends now bonded for life.



"Every time I came back down to touch the ground, the water would go over my head," she said. "I was covered with feces, dirty water. I really thought I was going to drown."

She pushed her tenant out a small window, but the force of the water kept pushing her down. That's when she started screaming.

"I said Justin, Justin I'm going to drown, I'm drowning. As loud as I can, like it was my last breath," Rivera said.

Thankfully, Justin heard those screams just in time.

"At some point she was just screaming for help. I was taken aback by how deep the water was in the yard," Justin Rivera said.

Despite the high water he immediately rushed into action

ALSO READ | NYPD officers wade into flooded Queens apartment building where family died

EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD released video showing officers wading into floodwater inside a Queens building as they attempted to rescue a family that lived inside.



"There was a sense of importance, but it was like a calm rationalization of what needed to be done," he said.

Squeezing through the window left her covered in bruises, but despite being sore, she's happy to be alive today.

"There was no way for me to call him. There was no way for me to contact him. So for him to come down precisely at the moment, it was amazing grace," Danette Rivera said.


----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woodsidequeensnew york cityhurricane idarescuetropical stormnyc weatherweatherstorm damagesevere weatherstorm recovery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rikers officers 'scared to go back to work' amid spike in violence
2 more victims of 9/11 World Trade Center attacks identified
AccuWeather Alert: Flash Flood Watch ahead of Wednesday storms
President Biden surveys Ida disaster zones in NJ & NYC
How Con Ed turned the lights back on after 9/11
Nipah virus outbreak in India? State battered by COVID now on alert
Twins joined at the head are separated after 12-hour surgery
Show More
Search continues for 2 Torahs stolen from LI synagogue
1 dead, 2 critically injured in crash on LIE
NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19
'The Wire' actor found dead in Brooklyn apartment, police say
Man claimed to be victim in Tesla crash, proved wrong by car's camera
More TOP STORIES News