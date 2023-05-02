Skyrocketing food prices put shoppers in a bind

New data out Monday night shows it is getting harder for families to afford all the groceries they need. Jim Dolan looks at what could be part of the problem.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- More families throughout the Tri-State area are struggling to keep food on the table.

For many, food prices have defined the last year, as they struggle to afford the skyrocketing prices. Even the specials seem out of reach.

Rachel Sabella is the director of No Kid Hungry New York, and she says the recent ending of supplemental nutrition assistance program emergency allotment payments around $90 a month, has really hurt during all this inflation.

Sabella says the state and federal governments need to step up and help out.

