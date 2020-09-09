New York City gynecologist accused of abusing patients hit with federal indictment

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A former Columbia University gynecologist was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for allegedly sexually abusing patients.
Robert Hadden reached a plea deal in 2016 with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office that allowed him to avoid prison time after he was accused of sexually abusing 19 patients.
A judge granted him the lowest sex offender status as part of the deal, in which he surrendered his medical license.
He now faces six federal counts of inducing others to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.
At least 78 patients now claim they were sexually assaulted by Hadden, including the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.
The allegations renewed calls from elected officials and women's rights groups that DA Cy Vance resign over his handling of the case.
Vance has not yet announced if he will seek another term.
Evelyn Yang told CNN earlier this year that Hadden assaulted her in 2012, including when she was seven months pregnant, and said Hadden's punishment amounted to a "slap on the wrist."
"What happened to me should have never happened," she said.
The sexual abuse allegations against Hadden date until as early as 1993. A lawsuit brought by more than two dozen of accusers says he groped and penetrated patients during vaginal examinations and "mole checks" that served "no medical purpose."
Hadden also made sexually inappropriate remarks and surreptitiously perform oral sex on patients, the lawsuit says, "to satisfy his own prurient and deviant sexual desires."
Marissa Hoechstetter, another Hadden accuser, has said Vance's office misled her about the statute of limitations in Hadden's case and was already negotiating the plea deal when she was still talking to prosecutors about testifying at a potential trial.
Hoechstetter said she initially felt relief sitting in court watching Hadden plead guilty, but realized after reading the agreement that prosecutors agreed not to charge him with any other crimes they were aware of - including the ones she said he committed against her.
"I just realized how badly I have been treated and taken advantage of," Hoechstetter said.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
