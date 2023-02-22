2023 United Airlines NYC Half: Olympic, Paralympic champions highlight pro field

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The 2023 United Airlines NYC Half will feature an impressive field of Olympic and Paralympic champions when it kicks off Sunday, March 19.

Organizer New York Road Runners announced Tuesday that Olympic gold medalist Joshua Cheptegei, half-marathon world-record holder Jacob Kiplimo, and defending wheelchair champion Daniel Romanchuk will headline the men's fields.

Meanwhile, three-time champion Molly Huddle, Olympic and World Championships medalist Hellen Obiri, and TCS New York City Marathon wheelchair winner Susannah Scaroni will lead the women's fields.

Professional athletes from 17 different countries, including 19 Olympians, 11 Paralympians, and seven past event champions will participate in the race.

They'll lead more than 25,000 runners at the United Airlines NYC Half, which goes from Brooklyn to Manhattan, passing historic landmarks, diverse neighborhoods and sweeping views of the city along the way before ending in Central Park.

You can watch full coverage of the 2023 United Airlines NYC Half on Sunday, March 19 on abc7ny.com.

