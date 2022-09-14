Man critically hurt by hit-and-run driver in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene in Harlem on Tuesday.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. on St. Nicholas Avenue and West 126th St. in Harlem.

The victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

