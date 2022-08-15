74-year-old man killed in Queens hit-and-run

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- A 74-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Queens.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday at Myrtle and Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood.

There is no word yet on a possible vehicle description.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

