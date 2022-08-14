Police officer slashed while making arrest on Brooklyn subway platform

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A police officer was slashed while making an arrest on a subway platform in Brooklyn.

Police say the Housing Authority officer had chased an emotionally disturbed man into the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenue station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

The officer and the man got into a struggle and the suspet allegedly pulled his knife and slashed the officer on the ear.

The suspect was tased and taken into custody.

The officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he is alert, conscious and expected to recover. A second officer was also brought to the hospital for difficulty breathing.

