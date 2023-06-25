The 19-year-old was struck along Rockaway Beach Boulevard right near the Walgreens at 108th Street.

Teen fatally struck by car at Queens bus stop after driver was sleeping at the wheel: police

ROCKAWAY PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A teen waiting at a Queens bus stop was fatally struck by a driver who had been sleeping behind the wheel.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Rockaway Beach Boulevard and Beach 108 Street.

Police say Ava Conklin, 19, was standing at a bus stop at the intersection of Rockaway Beach Boulevard and Beach 108 Street when she was struck by a white SUV.

EMTs transported her to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Officers say the driver of that 2021 Hyundai Venue, a 29-year-old male, had been sleeping behind the wheel.

The vehicle was traveling westbound on Rockaway Beach Boulevard when the driver fell asleep, which led into the vehicle mounting the sidewalk and striking the victim along with three metal benches.

The driver remained on the scene, and was taken into custody for questioning. He was later released.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

An investigation remains ongoing.

