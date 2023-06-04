Police: Man tried to kidnap child while mother ordered food in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who tried to kidnap a child while her mother was ordering food.

They say the mother and her seven-year-old daughter were on line at a food truck on Wyckoff Avenue in Bushwick when the suspect tried to snatch the child.

After a brief struggle, the mother was able to break his grip.

The man ran away and the girl was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

