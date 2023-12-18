WATCH LIVE

Police: 3-year-old kidnapped by mother on Staten Island

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, December 18, 2023 4:51AM
ST. GEORGE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police are looking for a three-year-old girl who has been kidnapped by her mother on Staten Island.

Police say Randalae Rhodes, 26, does not have custodial rights of her three-year-old daughter, Kadence.

The child was taken around noon on Saturday at Curtis Place in St. George.

Anyone with information on the Rhodes' and the three-year-old's whereabouts is urged to call police.

