Police: 3-year-old kidnapped by mother on Staten Island

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police are looking for a three-year-old girl who has been kidnapped by her mother on Staten Island.
Police say Randalae Rhodes, 26, does not have custodial rights of her three-year-old daughter, Kadence.
The child was taken around noon on Saturday at Curtis Place in St. George.
Anyone with information on the Rhodes' and the three-year-old's whereabouts is urged to call police.
