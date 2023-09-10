Weekend rainstorms cause chaos at NYC area airports

Hundreds of flights have been canceled or delayed this weekend due to the weather in our area. Sonia Rincon reports live from LaGuardia Airport.

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- With persistent airline staff shortages, it does not take much bad weather to throw fight schedules into chaos. Lots of people have been waiting since Saturday or even Friday to get out - either forced to leave and come back, or just hanging on in a holding pattern.

"Patience is all you can do. You can't make the storms go away. You can't make the planes go faster," said Abby Dingus.

While it is good advice, patience is being tested at LaGuardia with the most delays of any of the major New York airports on Sunday - after a day and a half of rainstorms and cancellations.

"All of our flights, they canceled us, and there are no more available flights out to Orlando, so we're kind of stuck in the city for another day," said Federico Rojas.

"We came to the airport, we were ready to go and they said canceled," added Carlos Rojas.

The Rojas family just wishes they did not have to be stuck at the airport, and if they had more warning that they would be in New York for another day, they would make the most of it.

Ki Gains is the only one of her colleagues in town for a Fashion Week job who is getting out on Sunday night - everyone else has to wait until Monday.

"They're hoping that they have a hotel accommodation of course, because this is not their fault - and somewhere to sleep. I mean, it's expensive here in New York Uber rides are like 50 dollars, so it's do or die," said Gains.

Many travelers at LaGuardia are on their second or third attempt to get out. Delays are improving - they are now 29 minutes or less, so they will have to find patience for just a little longer.

"Especially be patient and kind to your flight attendants because they get paid minimally to be there and they can't fix it. Just be nice to the people that you interact with, because being mean doesn't get you anywhere further," said Dingus.

The sky is clearing and the delay backlog should be too. Newark Liberty is looking the best for getting out. The arrival delays are the worst at JFK Airport - those are still a few hours - not minutes.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.