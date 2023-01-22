NYPD on high alert during Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The mass shooting in Monterey Park, California has the NYPD on high alert with thousands celebrating the Lunar New Year in Manhattan.

Thousands gathered in Chinatown to celebrate what is the Year of the Rabbit. There were loads of traditional Chinese flare - the dancing dragon, signature red items, and fireworks meant to scare off evil spirits.

While the mood was upbeat, officials did speak about Saturday's mass shooting out west.

"All of our hearts go out to the terrible, terrible display that took place earlier. We are in prayer for those who lost their lives and those who are injured," said Mayor Eric Adams.

The gunman killed 10 people and injured at least 10 more during what was supposed to be the start of a two-day Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park.

"To wake up to that, a tragedy, was really hard. But this year is the year of hope, of the rabbit, so we need to come together as a community to show strength and solidarity," said New York Assemblymember Grace Lee.

As a precaution, there were plenty of uniformed officers and plainclothes officers in the crowd in Lower Manhattan.

"I thought about it before I came here," said Crystal.

Yet Crystal - still, like many others decided to come to the park at Chrystie and Grand.

