Politics

NYC mayoral candidates on the attack ahead of debate, primary

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC mayoral race: Candidates on the attack ahead of debate, primary

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With the next mayoral debate looming on Wednesday, to be aired on WABC, the candidates in a crowded field are working to separate themselves from the competition.

"I'm looking forward to beating Eric Adams on June 12, June 13, June 14," former presidential candidate Andrew Yang said Tuesday.

Yang was on the attack, blasting the Brooklyn borough president and former police officer as the ultimate insider.

He also ripped current Mayor Bill de Blasio over future budget deficits that he says could cripple the city.

"And you know who's not going to breathe a word about it? Eric Adams," he said. "You know why? Because Eric Adams knows Mayor de Blasio is making calls for him right now, trying to keep things the same."

ALSO READ | NYC elections: What is ranked-choice voting?
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter explains what you need to know about ranked choice voting on this special edition of "The Countdown."


Adams hit back, questioning why Yang even remains in the race.

"He's a joke, and it's not funny anymore," he said.

Adams tore into Yang for never voting in city elections and for going to a second home upstate when the pandemic first hit.

"Why didn't you participate in any of the municipal elections?" Adams said. "Why did you flee this city during our most darkest hour? We don't need a person that will run from the city. We need a city who's going to run the city."

Yang also went after former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, saying anyone who's worked for de Blasio for seven of the last eight years is not the change we need.

On CNN, she said she's different from the rest of the field.

"I'm not a politician, and I'd say actually he is a politician and most of my competitors are politicians," she said.

She hit back at Yang, saying he's focused on her because she's rising in the polls.

ALSO READ | WABC-TV to host NYC mayoral debate in person on June 2
EMBED More News Videos

WABC-TV will host the next debate for the New York City mayoral race in person on June 2.


The fact that all three are going after each other should surprise no one, as they're at the top of most polls -- and all of them are considered middle-of-the-road moderates.

They know that in order to win, they need to take out their like-minded opponents come Primary Day, now just three weeks away.

The debate among the top eight Democratic candidates for New York City mayor will take place Wednesday at 7 p.m. The first hour will air on Channel 7 and the second hour will take place on our streaming platforms, our website and digital channel 7.2.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citynew york city politicsandrew yangnyc mayormemorial day
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News