Race tightens among top candidates for New York City mayor

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The race for New York City mayor is heating up with a shakeup in the leaderboard, according to the latest polls.The issue of the day for Kathryn Garcia was infrastructure -- things like rebuilding the infamous Brooklyn Queens Expressway."When it comes to rebuilding the BQE you can count on me to get it done," mayoral candidate Kathryn Garcia said.The latest polling shows she has surged to the lead. It has shaken up the field so much that former frontrunner Andrew Yang took a shot at Garcia on Wednesday, blaming her for litter and trash piling up.Garcia used to be the city's sanitation commissioner."I guess he's watching the polls and I guess he's watching the fact that the NY Times, the Daily News and the league of conservation voters are saying I'm the right person for the job," Garcia said.Garcia may have been helped by voters fleeing Scott Stringer, who's being accused of sexual harassment. But he remains in fourth place in that poll and hasn't dropped nearly as much as many expected."I'm right on schedule for my greatest comeback," said Stringer. "Get ready, get ready -- you ain't seen nothing yet."Eric Adams lately has been at the top or close to it in recent polling.On Wednesday, the former cop was called for a crackdown on illegal dirt bikes taking over parts of Midtown."That feeds to the disorder that people are feeling," Adams said. "This cannot happen and we are not going backwards."Reporters asked Adams whether he has talked with Garcia about a cross endorsement.In ranked-choice voting, that could knock other candidates out of the race.Adams was coy about Garcia."Kathryn would tell you I shoot her a text from time to time, tell her congratulations, say how you doing? We communicate because hey -- I'm just a loving, kind guy," Adams said.On election day June 22, we'll be voting not for just one candidate, but we'll be ranking up to five choices.That will take much longer to tabulate, and election officials are beginning to acknowledge that we might not know who won till sometime in July.----------