New York City to house migrants at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

The mayor held a rally outside City Hall on Sunday afternoon - calling on Congress and FEMA to do their part in dealing with the crisis at the Southern Border. Sonia Rincon has the

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams is making plans to turn the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal into New York City's latest humanitarian emergency response and relief center.

The mayor is also calling on more federal aid as the city deals with an influx of asylum seekers.

Adams held a rally outside City Hall on Sunday, calling on Congress and FEMA to help.

Congress recently approved $800 million to help with the influx, but that's not all for New York. New York will end up spending more than that on helping asylum seekers.

Mayor Adams says while New York City needs a lot more resources, it has no intention of slowing down its help for new immigrants.

The Brooklyn Cruise Ship Terminal location would open in the coming weeks and assist single adult men.

Adams said New York needs to be especially prepared for even more arrivals if the Supreme Court eventually allows Title 42 to expire. That is the pandemic rule imposed by the Trump Administration making it even harder to seek asylum in the United States.

ALSO READ | Workers at migrant hotel in Midtown tell Eyewitness News about safety, health concerns

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.