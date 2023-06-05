Mayor Eric Adams to make announcement on migrants in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- After meeting with asylum seekers at some of the New York City's temporary shelters this weekend, Mayor Eric Adams is set to make an announcement.

The mayor made an unannounced visit to the Roosevelt Hotel Sunday, meeting with migrants and touring the facility.

The Roosevelt Hotel has been serving as a welcome center and shelter for some migrants families.

The city continues to struggle to find more places to house migrants long term. It's vetted more than 500 possible locations to date.

That's why in the interim, migrants are being housed at respite centers.

The city has billed these as waiting rooms, places for them to stay until space opens up at a long-term shelter.

The former Lincoln Correctional Facility in Harlem is the city's newest respite center.

Eyewitness News saw the first group of men move into the upgraded temporary shelter last Thursday.

It appears the city's 8th respite location will be at an unused hangar at JFK, Governor Kathy Hochul said the city is waiting for the green light by the FAA.

Last week, the city brought in cots, bathrooms, and shower trailers to the hangar.

It will be able to hold as many as a thousand people, making it likely the largest respite center yet.

According to the city, 2,200 asylum seekers arrived at city shelters last week alone.

