Dozens of migrants camp outside Roosevelt Hotel; sign says hotel at capacity

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- Dozens of migrants were camped out in front of the Roosevelt Hotel on Saturday.

Many of the migrants had been out there all day in the heat. There is a line wrapped around the block and some people are sleeping in buses.

The hotel has a sign out front that says the hotel is at capacity and can't take any asylum seekers at the moment.

The Roosevelt Hotel began taking migrants back in May.

New York City Councilwoman Keith Powers says the city is monitoring the situation and working on locations to place the migrants.

