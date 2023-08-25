Janice Yu reports from outside the vacant school where the migrants are set to be housed on Staten Island.

3 arrested in protests at planned migrant shelter in vacant school on Staten Island

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Outrage has been brewing for days and a protest over a planned migrant shelter on Staten Island became rowdy early Friday morning.

Three people were arrested just after midnight.

The protest began Thursday evening when a couple of hundred people were out to protest New York City's decision to house migrants at what used to be the St. John Villa Academy.

The day prior there were about a thousand people at the site voicing their concerns.

The city bought the building when the school closed back in 2018.

As of now, the city plans to move about 300 migrants in the coming days, as early as the end of this week.

Neighbors say the move put their safety in jeopardy because this is in the middle of a residential area and there are two schools nearby.

Local leaders and community members are suing the city.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul is putting pressure on the White House to act.

During a speech Thursday, she said the crisis originated with the federal government and therefore they should resolve it by expediting work the work authorization, federal housing vouchers, more space to use as shelters, and reimbursement for National Guard deployment.

The state is providing an online form where asylum seekers with work authorization in New York can register for assistance.

"The reality is, we've managed thus far without substantial support from Washington, despite the fact that this is a national indeed an inherently federal issue. But New York has shouldered this burden for far too long," Governor Hochul said.

The governor also said large-scale shelters will not be opening in cities in upstate New York.

This is something Mayor Eric Adams has been pushing for.

Mayor Adams criticized the governor's remarks by saying the state is minimizing the role it needs to play in all of this.

