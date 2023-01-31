Migrants continue to camp out in front of Hell's Kitchen hotel in protest of move to Brooklyn

Janice Yu reports on the migrants at the Watson Hotel in Hell's Kitchen.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD was on the scene in Hell's Kitchen as a group of asylum seekers refused to move from the Watson Hotel in Hell's Kitchen to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

The tents are now gone, but everything else remained the same Tuesday morning.

The migrants say they're not moving.

The area was barricaded and police were on the scene to keep an eye on the situation.

The city is trying to make room for families at the Watson Hotel by moving single men to Brooklyn.

But migrants and advocates say the conditions at the emergency shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal are subpar.

They say the thousand bed facility is cold, doesn't have enough bathrooms, and food availability is limited to certain hours.

It's a much different experience than at the hotel in Hell's kitchen. Hotel workers told Eyewitness News that the migrants get free food, free haircuts, and free laundry service at the hotel.

"We do not want to go to Brooklyn Terminal. I was there yesterday. There was no heat; it's cold," said Oscar Veliz, a migrant.

Eyewitness News Reporter CeFaan Kim spoke with some protestors Monday evening.

"I just had to come here when I started hearing all the rumors about it was too cold, my brother got on shorts. It's warm inside. About the food not being there, you know healthy food is present," Mayor Eric Adams said.

The Mayor's office is attempting to quell concerns and released a video of Adams walking through the shelter.

The city says the facility has hot showers, nutritious meals served three times a day, and free transportation by MTA buses and ferries.

But what is next for these migrants? It's unclear because the tents are gone and there is nothing illegal about sleeping in the street. So, it's a waiting game to see what happens next.

